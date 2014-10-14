BANGKOK Oct 14 Thailand's TMB Bank Pcl said on Tuesday third-quarter net profit surged 27 percent from a year earlier, helped by a pick-up in loan growth and on lower funding cost.

The country's seventh-largest lender by assets reported a net profit of 2.39 billion baht ($73.74 million) for the July-September period, higher than the average 2 billion baht forecast by four analysts polled by Reuters.

Loans grew 3.3 percent from the previous quarter, driven by lending to corporates and medium- to small-sized companies.

TMB is 31 percent owned by Dutch financial service company ING Groep and 26 percent by the Thai Finance Ministry.

TMB shares have risen nearly 20 percent in the past three months, outperforming a 1 percent rise in the banking sector index because the bank's loan growth outshined bigger peers. ($1 = 32.4100 Thai Baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)