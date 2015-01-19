BANGKOK Jan 19 TMB Bank Pcl, Thailand's seventh-largest lender by assets, said on Monday its fourth-quarter net profit surged 65.3 percent from a year earlier helped by continued loan growth and higher net interest margin.

The lender posted a net profit of 2.98 billion baht ($91.6 million) for the October-December quarter, up from 1.8 billion baht a year earlier and 2.39 billion baht in the previous quarter, it said in a statement.

Strong fourth-quarter earnings helped boost net profit to 9.54 billion baht for the whole 2014, higher than 8.8 billion baht forecast from Thomson Reuters StarMine's SmartEstimate. This compared with 5.74 billion baht a year earlier.

TMB is 31 percent owned by Dutch financial service company ING Groep, and 26 percent by the Thai finance ministry.

($1 = 32.5500 Thai Baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)