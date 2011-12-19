BANGKOK Dec 19 Thailand's TMB Bank Pcl :

* Aims for 2012 loan growth of more than 15 percent, exceeding expected industry growth of 12-13 percent, supported by loans for post-flood recovery, Chief Executive Officer Boontuck Wungcharoen told reporters

* Expects 2011 loan growth of more than 10 percent

* Targets 2012 net interest margin of 2.8-2.9 percent from 2.3-2.4 percent this year and expects its 2012 non-performing loan (NPLs) to be 4.4 percent; 2011 NPLs expected to be lower than 5.8 percent

* The bank has submitted a bid to buy HSBC's Thai credit card unit, Chairwoman Saowanee Kamolbutr told Reuters, saying she did not know when the outcome would be known

* The Finance Ministry is still keen to sell its 26 percent stake in the bank and several foreign banks have shown interest, Saowanee said

* Recent media reports suggested the International Finance Corporation (IFC) and Malaysia's CIMB Group Holding Bhd were among those interested in buying the stake; Saowanee said any such contact would have been made directly to the Finance Ministry