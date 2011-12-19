* Aims for 2012 loan growth of more than 15 pct

BANGKOK, Dec 19 TMB Bank Pcl, Thailand's seventh-largest lender by assets, said on Monday it was aiming for loan growth of more than 15 percent in 2012 and that it had put in a bid to buy HSBC's Thai credit card unit.

Its loan growth next year would exceed expected industry growth of 12-13 percent, supported by lending for rebuilding after severe flooding this year, Chief Executive Officer Boontuck Wungcharoen told reporters.

"2012 will be the year of restoration," Boontuck said. "After the floods, we expect loan growth to improve based on a GDP growth forecast of 3-4 percent."

For 2011, Boontuck said he expected loan growth of more than 10 percent.

Corporate credit demand is expected to be strong, especially in the first quarter of 2012 as companies and industrial estates look for funds to restore operations and ramp up capacity.

TMB targeted a net interest margin of 2.8-2.9 percent for 2012 after 2.3-2.4 percent this year and expected to cut non-performing loans (NPLs) to 4.4 percent of lending by the end of next year, he said, adding NPLs were expected to be lower than 5.8 percent in 2011.

Shares in TMB Bank, valued at about $2.2 billion, were down 0.6 percent at 1.57 baht at the midsession break while the main index was 0.4 percent higher.

BID FOR HSBC UNIT

TMB has submitted a bid to buy HSBC Holdings Plc's Thai credit card unit, Chairwoman Saowanee Kamolbutr told Reuters, saying she did not know when the outcome would be announced.

"As far as we know, there are several other banks who have joined the bidding, but if we manage to get it, it will add strength to our business, obviously boosting the number of our retail customers and our asset size."

HSBC in Bangkok had no comment. There has been speculation HSBC might sell some units as part of a global restructuring of its retail operations.

A banking source close to the matter told Reuters that HSBC's credit card business could be worth around 10 billion baht ($319 million) and a deal was likely in one or two months.

Saowanee also said the Finance Ministry was still keen to dispose of its 26 percent stake in TMB and that several foreign banks had shown interest.

Recent media reports suggested Malaysia's CIMB Group Holding Bhd was among those interested, along with the International Finance Corporation (IFC), an arm of the World Bank that provides funding for the private sector.

Saowanee said any inquiries would have been addressed to the Finance Ministry rather than to TMB.

Dutch lender ING owns about 25.2 percent in TMB, according to the stock exchange.

TMB Bank restructured with the help of ING after losses in 2006 and 2007 and is now looking forward to a period of solid growth. Its 9-month net profit rose 28 percent to 3.04 billion baht.

The bank had assets of 657.8 billion baht at the end of September 2011.