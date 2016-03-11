AMSTERDAM, March 11 TMF Group, which
helps set up "trust companies" for multinationals and provides
legal, tax and accounting advice, said it is reviewing strategic
options including an initial public offering of shares or a sale
of the group.
In a notice on its website, the trust group said it had
hired Goldman Sachs to advise it on the strategic decision.
The largest Dutch trust manager, Intertrust, went
public in 2015. Analysts predict a wave of consolidation in the
industry as the business of servicing "mailbox" companies has
come under scrutiny for the role it plays in helping
multinationals avoid taxes.
TMF's notice of intent was posted on its website on March 3
and first reported by De Telegraaf newspaper on Friday.
TMF had revenue of 119 million euros in the third quarter of
2015, according to figures posted on its website.
TMF is currently owned by private equity firm Doughty
Hanson.
(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Sunil Nair)