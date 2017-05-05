AMSTERDAM May 5 TMF Group, the Dutch operator of trust companies, is considering an initial public offering of shares after the summer, the newspaper Het Financieele Dagblad reported on Friday.

Owner DH Private Equity Partners has hired Goldman Sachs and HSBC to lead the offering, the newspaper said, citing sources close to the company.

On March 30 the company issued a statement saying it had appointed unnamed advisers to help it "with assessing its strategic and financial options, including the possibility of conducting an initial public offering of TMF Group".

The company issued a similar statement in 2016 naming Goldman Sachs as adviser, but an IPO never materialised.

DH Private Equity and TMF could not be reached for immediate comment.

The company reported 2016 adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITA) of 138 million euros on revenue of 529 million.

