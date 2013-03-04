(Adds sales figure, background)
CAIRO, March 4 Egyptian property developer
Talaat Moustafa reported a 5.5 percent drop it its
2012 annual net profits, the firm said in an emailed report on
Monday.
The firm posted a net profit of 545.73 million Egyptian
pounds ($80.96 million) in 2012 compared with 577.51 million
pounds a year earlier.
TMG, like most firms in Egypt, has suffered deeply from
economic turmoil since a popular uprising in 2011 that drove
president Hosni Mubarak from office.
Total sales dropped to 4.636 billion pounds in 2012 from
5.098 billion in 2011, the firm said.
A long-running dispute over the sale of state land for TMG's
flagship development has also weighed on the company.
($1 = 6.7403 Egyptian pounds)
(Reporting by Asma Alsharif; editing by David Stamp)