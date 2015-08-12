CAIRO Aug 12 Egyptian developer Talaat Mostafa Group Holding Co Sae reported a 12 percent year-on-year rise in first half net profit after taxes and minority rights, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

The company posted net profit of 394.37 million Egyptian pounds ($50.37 million) in the first half of 2015, up from 351.54 million pounds in the same period last year, the statement said. ($1 = 7.8300 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Shadi Bushra; editing by Susan Thomas)