CAIRO Aug 8 Egyptian property developer Talaat Moustafa reported first-half net income of 328.8 million Egyptian pounds ($54.11 million) on Wednesday, down 11 percent from the same period a year earlier.

TMG, like most firms in Egypt, suffered deeply from the economic turmoil sparked by a popular uprising that erupted in January 2011 and drove president Hosni Mubarak from office in early February of that year.

A long-running dispute over the sale of state land for TMG's flagship development has also weighed on the company. ($1 = 6.0770 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Tom Pfeiffer)