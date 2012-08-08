CAIRO Aug 8 Egyptian property developer Talaat
Moustafa reported first-half net income of 328.8
million Egyptian pounds ($54.11 million) on Wednesday, down 11
percent from the same period a year earlier.
TMG, like most firms in Egypt, suffered deeply from the
economic turmoil sparked by a popular uprising that erupted in
January 2011 and drove president Hosni Mubarak from office in
early February of that year.
A long-running dispute over the sale of state land for TMG's
flagship development has also weighed on the company.
($1 = 6.0770 Egyptian pounds)
