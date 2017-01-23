AMSTERDAM Jan 23 Dutch tycoon John de Mol said Monday he would launch a 5.90 euro per share bid for Telegraaf Media Group (TMG), owner of the Netherlands' largest newspaper, that values the company at around 273 million euros ($294 million).

In December, a Belgian consortium led by Mediahuis said it would offer 5.25 euros per share for TMG.

De Mol's cash bid will be made through his Talpa investment vehicle, which holds a stake of 20.59 percent in Telegraaf. ($1 = 0.9301 euros) (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)