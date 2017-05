May 1 Belgian publisher Mediahuis and its partner VP Exploitatie received approval from the Dutch regulator to acquire the Netherlands' Telegraaf Media Group , TMG said on Monday.

In a separate statement, the Dutch Autoriteit Consument & Markt (ACM) said its research into the creation of a Dutch-Belgian multimedia company showed there will not be a big impact as regards competition. (Reporting by Wout Vergauwen; Editing by Susan Fenton)