BRIEF-Yueshou Environmental Holdings enters into loan agreement
* Loan in principal amount of HK$15 million, bearing interest at a rate of 10% per annum for a period of 12 months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, March 9 (IFR) - Russian steel pipe manufacturer TMK is considering a dollar-denominated bond, according to a company official.
The company has not approached banks yet but yields are getting attractive, said Vladimir Shmatovich, TMK's vice-president, strategy, at a media briefing.
TMK's outstanding 2020 notes are trading at a yield of 7.49%, according to Tradeweb, below the 9% level the company says is the ideal interest rate on its debt portfolio. (Reporting by Michael Turner; editing by Sudip Roy and Robert Smith.)
* SIGNS AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE 27,000 SHARES IN A COMPANY FROM E-COMMERCE INDUSTRY FOR 0.1 MILLION ZLOTYS