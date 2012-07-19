MOSCOW, July 19 TMK , Russia's largest maker of steel pipes for the energy sector, said it had shipped a total of 2.11 million tonnes of steel pipes to consumer, a decrease of 2.8 percent in annual terms.

The company said in a statement that it expects 2012 pipe shipments to stay at last year's levels, with volumes increasing in the company's seamless segment.

