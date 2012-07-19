GLOBAL MARKETS-Jitters push Treasury yields, dollar to 7-month lows
* Sterling slightly lower before UK election (Adds oil recovery and settled price; updates throughout)
* Shipped 2.11 mln tonnes of steel pipes to consumer
* Co says 2012 pipe shipments to remain flat yr-o-yr
* Co expects growth in seamless pipe segment (Adds detail, company comment)
MOSCOW, July 19 TMK , Russia's largest maker of steel pipes for the energy sector, said it had shipped a total of 2.11 million tonnes of steel pipes to consumer in the first six months of 2012, a decrease of 2.8 percent in annual terms.
The company said in a statement that it expects 2012 pipe shipments to stay at last year's levels, with volumes increasing in the company's seamless segment.
Seamless pipe shipments grew by 3.2 percent year-on-year to 1.26 million tonnes.
In the second quarter alone, the company shipped 1.05 million tonnes of steel pipes, a decline of 0.2 percent in quarter-on-quarter basis.
"Under this conditions, the company conservatively expects to maintain its financial results at the first-quarter of 2012 level," TMK said in a statement, reiterating an earlier forecast.
In the first three months of the year, TMK recorded a net profit of $105 million, beating analysts forecasts . (Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Alexei Anishchuk)
* Sterling slightly lower before UK election (Adds oil recovery and settled price; updates throughout)
* Bayer to shift 530 mln in Covestro shares into pension fund