MOSCOW, March 16 TMK, Russia's
largest maker of steel pipes for the energy sector, said on
Friday that its fourth quarter net profit rose more than
fivefold from the previous quarter to $106 million, beating
forecasts, thanks to lower raw material costs.
Analysts polled by Reuters had expected the company to
report a net profit of $77 million, up from $21 million in the
third quarter of 2011.
TMK also said it expects higher core earnings in the current
quarter compared to the October-December period.
"Given the recent decline in raw material prices and
continued improvement in product mix, the company expects to
grow EBITDA and EBITDA margin in the first quarter of 2012
compared to the fourth quarter of 2011," the company said in a
statement.
High oil prices are creating strong demand for pipes in
TMK's home market, while its TMK IPSCO unit supplies equipment
for gas drilling in the Marcellus Shale field in the eastern
United States, the largest such field in North America.
Input costs, including steel prices, are also falling,
allowing the company to increase profits while revenues remain
little changed quarter-on-quarter.
Fourth quarter revenues were flat compared to the third
quarter at $1.60 billion, and also below the $1.63 billion poll
forecast.
Earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) totalled $223 million, up from $202
million in the third quarter of 2011 and below the $244 million
forecast.
(Reporting By Alfred Kueppers; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)