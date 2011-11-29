MOSCOW Nov 29 TMK, Russia's largest maker of steel pipes for the energy sector, said nine-month net profit reached $279 million, up from $102 million a year ago, while falling raw material costs are likely to boost 2012 performance.

The company did not provide separate results for the third quarter for which it was expected to report net profit of $57 million, down from $154 million in the second quarter.

Its nine-month revenue rose 31 percent to $5.15 billion, and adjusted earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) grew 27 percent to $827 million.

"In the fourth quarter of 2011 ... higher sales volumes, as well as a better product mix will contribute to the quarter-on quarter EBITDA growth and a partial recovery of EBITDA margin," TMK said in a statement.

"Additionally, the current downward trend in raw materials prices should positively impact Q4 2011 and Q1 2012 financial performance," it added.

It also said it now expects around 5 percent sales volume growth in the whole of 2011, down from an earlier forecast of 7-8 percent, "as a result of lower than expected volumes of large-diameter pipe". (Reporting by Polina Devitt, writing by Maria Kiselyova, editing by John Bowker)