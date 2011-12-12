AT&T Inc (T.N) s aid it is considering whether or not it will try to revise its deal to buy T-Mobile USA, the company's first signal that it may have to give up on the proposed $39 billion merger.

Until now both AT&T and T-Mobile USA's parent Deutsche Telekom (DTEGn.DE) had spoken only of their efforts to fight for regulatory approval for their deal, announced in March after the U.S. Justice Department sued to block it in Augus t.

After previously asking the court for an expedited review of the case, AT&T went along with the DoJ on

Monday in requesting a postponement of the proceeding until January 18 to give AT&T time to evaluate all its options.

"We are actively considering whether and how to revise our current transaction to achieve the necessary regulatory approvals," AT&T said in a statement.

The comment follows a hearing last week, where the DoJ said it could seek to have the case dismissed as the deal was effectively dead already because AT&T had withdrawn its application with the U.S. Federal Communications Commission. The FCC had also voiced objections to the purchase.

At the same hearing last week U.S. District Judge Ellen Huvelle questioned AT&T's request for a speedy trial given that it had withdrawn the FCC application.

As a result, AT&T likely only agreed to seek a stay on the case as a compromise to avoid having the DoJ push to dismiss it, Stifel Nicolaus analysts said in a research note.

In granting the stay the Judge set the next hearing for the case for Jan 18 but ordered AT&T and T-Mobile USA to file a status report by noon January 12 including whether they plan to continue to pursue their agreed deal or an amended one and their plans for seeking necessary approval from the FCC.

Regulatory experts said the stay did not indicate any improvement in AT&T's prospects for a settlement with the DoJ.

"I don't think they're in discussions to settle," said Bert Foer, head of the American Antitrust Institute who added that AT&T may just be renegotiating the breakup fee it agreed to pay T-Mobile USA in the event of a regulatory block of the deal.

"I think it's dead. I can't see where can AT&T has any particular benefit in litigating at this point," Foer said.

Under the terms of their merger agreement, AT&T had promised to give T-Mobile USA a cash payment and wireless airwaves if regulators did not approve the deal. AT&T said last month that it would take a $4 billion charge to cover the break-up fee in case the deal fails .

Other experts were skeptical AT&T can succeed in getting any kind of deal with T-Mobile USA approved.

"I think the deal as originally conceived is surely undone," said Andrew Gavil, an anti-trust expert at Howard University's School of Law.

"What remains to be seen is whether AT&T and Deutsche Telecom can construct any kind of alternative ... It seems like they would have done so by now, however, if there was an alternative that could satisfy the DOJ and still make business sense," he said.

Both the Justice Department and the FCC objected to the deal on the grounds that it would hurt competition in the U.S. wireless market. The purchase of No. 4 U.S. mobile operator T-Mobile USA would vault No. 2-ranked AT&T into first place in the U.S. market.

Sprint Nextel (S.N) , the No. 3 U.S. mobile service has been fighting to block the deal. (Reporting by Diane Bartz, Sinead Carew and Nicola Leske; Editing by Richard Chang, Tim Dobbyn and Bernard Orr)