* AT&T challenges conclusions in FCC staff report
* Says deal did not get fair review by FCC
* Analysts say report to help DOJ's case to block merger
* FCC defends report as dispassionate analysis
By Jasmin Melvin
Dec 1 AT&T Inc accused the U.S.
communications regulator of being one-sided and cherry-picking
facts when it issued a stinging rebuke of the company's plan to
buy T-Mobile USA from Deutsche Telekom .
The scathing Federal Communications Commission staff
report, released earlier this week, said AT&T's $39 billion
proposal to purchase T-Mobile would lead to higher prices for
customers and big job losses.
"The report cherry-picks facts to support its views, and
ignores facts that don't. Where facts were lacking, the report
speculates," Jim Cicconi, AT&T's chief lobbyist, said in a
statement on Thursday.
AT&T has withdrawn its FCC merger request, saying it will
focus on fighting a Justice Department lawsuit that seeks to
block the deal on antitrust grounds.
People familiar with the matter said AT&T and Deutsche
Telekom were still fighting for the merger and were not
conceding to second-best solutions like a joint venture.
Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus said the FCC report had given
the companies "a higher mountain to climb in overcoming
government opposition."
The FCC's analytical support would help the Justice
Department in making its case, the analysts said in a research
note to clients.
Acquiring T-Mobile would vault No. 2-ranked AT&T into the
leading position in the U.S. wireless market, overtaking
Verizon Wireless, a venture of Verizon Communications Inc and Vodafone Group Plc .
AT&T has said the deal would expand faster wireless service
to 97 percent of the country, and bring jobs back to the United
States.
But the FCC staff report released on Tuesday took issue
with many of AT&T's touted benefits and said the companies had
failed to prove the transaction was in the public interest.
The 157-page analysis found that among the top 100 U.S.
markets, only Omaha, Nebraska, would be left with significant
wireless competition if the merger went through.
The FCC report also predicted massive job losses and
concluded that the merger would not result in significantly
more build-out of next generation 4G wireless service than
would occur absent the transaction.
REVIEW QUESTIONED
Cicconi challenged all of these findings, saying the agency
failed to give the merger a fair and objective look.
"The document is so obviously one-sided that any
fair-minded person reading it is left with the clear impression
that it is an advocacy piece, and not a considered analysis,"
Cicconi said.
In response, an FCC spokesman said agency experts had
dispassionately analyzed all the facts, including a
200,000-page record with input from 50 companies and consumer
groups.
"The AT&T/T-Mobile merger would result in the single
greatest increase in wireless industry consolidation ever
proposed," the spokesman said in an email.
AT&T disputed the agency's conclusion that the T-Mobile
deal, with $8 billion in broadband investment and commitments
on job preservation and enhancement, would result in the loss
of jobs and investment.
The FCC recently said its $4.5 billion annual fund to
promote broadband to underserved communities would create
500,000 jobs over the next six years.
"This notion -- that government spending on broadband
deployment creates jobs and economic growth, but private
investment does not -- makes no sense," Cicconi said.
Cicconi also said there were inconsistencies in the
report's analysis of mobile competition. The report, he said,
assumes a high level of competition in rural areas that would
compel buildout without the merger, while also suggesting that
competition in more populated areas is fragile.
He said the report failed to consider that T-Mobile has
been losing customers and its parent company has said it will
not be able to continue funding the U.S. unit.
Cicconi acknowledged the deal raises some concerns but said
AT&T has made clear its commitment to addressing these issues.