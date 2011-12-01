Dec 1 AT&T Inc accused the staff of the top U.S. communications regulator of being "one-sided" in a critical report on AT&T's proposed buy of T-Mobile USA from Deutsche Telekom .

"The report cherry-picks facts to support its (the staff) views, and ignores facts that don't. Where facts were lacking, the report speculates," said Jim Cicconi, AT&T's chief lobbyist, in a statement.

The Federal Communications Commission released a staff report this week that criticized AT&T's $39 billion plan to purchase T-Mobile USA for leading to high prices and job losses.

AT&T has withdrawn its FCC merger request, saying it will focus on fighting a Justice Department lawsuit that seeks to block the deal on antitrust grounds.