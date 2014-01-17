SAN FRANCISCO Jan 16 T-Mobile US Inc's
latest ploy to win customers over may already be paying
dividends.
The No. 4 telecoms operator that bills itself as the
"Uncarrier" launched a website on Thursday where rivals'
customers can pen breakup letters to their carriers. More than
80,000 of these "Dear John" missives have since been created, a
spokeswoman said.
T-Mobile stressed that not all of those writers may have
taken the actual step of moving over to their service.
"As you can see from some of the breakup letters, people do
say who they're breaking up with. In fact, customers are making
signs, wanting to get their photo taken - they really want to
have fun with it," spokeswoman Anne Marshall said.
T-Mobile's flashy chief executive, John Legere - and his
verbal and business assaults on rivals like AT&T - have drummed
up publicity in an industry known more for discussions of
complicated network technology.
But it remains to be seen if the upstart carrier can vie
with much larger and deep-pocketed rivals like Verizon over the
longer term.
The company has resorted to increasingly aggressive
competitive tactics and marketing stunts to try and win
customers over.
In the past month, it has offered to pay up to $350 in
termination fees per line for users to switch carriers. That
program proved so successful that T-Mobile said it has expanded
the offer to customers of any U.S. carrier that levies such a
duty, from just AT&T, Sprint and Verizon previously.
It has also got plenty of mileage out of AT&T's
tossing out Legere after he crashed his rival's private party
featuring rap star Macklemore, at the recent Consumer and
Electronics Show in Las Vegas.
Legere and his executives have been repeatedly using that
incident to take digs at AT&T. And on Thursday T-Mobile
announced it would sponsor its own Macklemore concert (Legere is
an avowed fan).
T-Mobile, which is 67 percent owned by Deutsche Telekom
, managed to turn the corner in 2013 after four years
of steadily losing customers, through a combination of marketing
savvy and well-publicized wireless plans.
It added 1.645 million net customers in the fourth quarter,
up from 1.023 million three months earlier, marking its third
quarter of customer growth for 2013.