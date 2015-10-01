Oct 1 T-Mobile US Inc said about 15
million of its U.S. subscribers may have been affected in a data
breach at a unit of Experian Plc, a company that
processes the telecom carrier's credit applications.
The hacked data included names, dates of birth, addresses,
and Social Security numbers as well as additional information
used in T-Mobile's own credit assessment. (t-mo.co/1M4FSSd)
Payment card or banking information were not acquired,
T-Mobile Chief Executive John Legere said in a letter on
Thursday.
