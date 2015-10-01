BOSTON Oct 1 Connecticut plans to investigate a breach at Experian Plc that compromised data of millions of T-Mobile US Inc customers, a spokeswoman for the state's attorney general told Reuters on Thursday.

"We will be investigating. It would be premature to comment further at this," said Jaclyn Falkowski, a spokeswoman for Connecticut Attorney General George Jepsen. (Reporting by Karen Freifeld; Writing by Jim Finkle; Editing by Leslie Adler)