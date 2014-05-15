UPDATE 4-U.S. Post Holdings tucks into British breakfast cereal Weetabix
* Post stands by 2017 outlook; Shares down 2 pct (Adds Post CEO comments, share activity)
NEW YORK May 15 T-Mobile U.S. Inc and Univision Communications Inc announced on Thursday they will launch a wireless service targeted at Hispanic Americans, the latest innovative marketing attempt by the fourth-largest mobile carrier in the United States.
Univision Mobile, which will run on T-Mobile's network, will be available at certain Walmart stores and other independent dealers on May 19 and includes unlimited international texting to select Latin American countries.
The service also gives customers 100 minutes they can use to call Mexico and seven other Latin American countries.
The "no annual contract" plans start at $30 for unlimited talk and text. For $45 a month, the plan includes 2.5 GB of high speed data. (Reporting by Marina Lopes; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
* Post stands by 2017 outlook; Shares down 2 pct (Adds Post CEO comments, share activity)
April 18 Police said on Tuesday they had received more than 400 tips from the public in the nationwide manhunt for a murder suspect who posted a video of himself on Facebook shooting a man in Cleveland, Ohio.