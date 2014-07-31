By Alina Selyukh and Diane Bartz
| WASHINGTON, July 31
company Iliad's surprise bid for U.S. wireless carrier
T-Mobile US Inc would face a far easier U.S. review
process than the offer long expected from Sprint Corp,
experts said.
Iliad's bid, revealed on Thursday, comes as Sprint's
Japanese parent SoftBank Corp and T-Mobile owner
Deutsche Telekom AG had already agreed to broad
parameters of a deal, which was unlikely to be announced until
September, sources have told Reuters.
But the potential tie-up of Sprint and T-Mobile, No. 3 and
No. 4 U.S. carriers, had been expected to hit tough regulatory
headwinds that the Iliad bid would not face.
"I suspect this (Iliad) deal would get through Washington
much easier than the Sprint deal. I don't see any real red flags
that would complicate it," said Paul Gallant, an analyst at
Guggenheim Securities in Washington.
"There don't appear to be any competition issues the way
there would be with a Sprint deal. That's the biggest different
and that's significant," Gallant said.
U.S. regulators have been unusually public about their
skepticism of a merger of Sprint and T-Mobile US.
Bill Baer, the assistant attorney general for antitrust,
told the New York Times in January that it would be hard to
convince him that going from four to three top carriers would
benefit consumers. In 2011 the Justice Department stopped a bid
by AT&T Inc, No. 2 in the market, to buy T-Mobile.
Federal Communications Commission Chairman Tom Wheeler also
expressed skepticism about a Sprint/T-Mobile deal to SoftBank
CEO Masayoshi Son, an FCC source told Reuters in February.
If Iliad wins a bidding war with SoftBank, the deal would be
reviewed by the FCC, which decides if telecom deals are in the
public interest; and the Justice Department, which is the
antitrust enforcer. It would also need approval from the
inter-agency Committee on Foreign Investment in the United
States, or CFIUS, which examines deals with foreign companies
for potential national security threats.
"The FCC and the Department of Justice have been extremely
eager to not review a Sprint/T-Mobile merger, and they would be
so happy if they could look at a proposed Iliad deal instead,"
former Democratic FCC Chairman Reed Hundt said.
"There's no question to me that the FCC would say
'bienvenue' (welcome)."
Iliad, with no U.S. holdings, would likely face a much lower
hurdle with antitrust authorities.
"Something like that (the Iliad deal) would be better
because it wouldn't result in a loss of competition," said John
Bergmeyer of the consumer group Public Knowledge.
The deal could have a rougher time at CFIUS, however, given
the telecom industry's critical role in U.S. security. A CFIUS
expert, who asked not to be named, said that France is known to
have active intelligence gathering in the United States, which
would complicate the review.
"It's not a slam dunk," said the expert. "It doesn't mean
the deal gets killed or anything like that but it means it gets
a close look."
A second CFIUS expert, Jim Lewis of the Center for Strategic
and International Studies think tank agreed: "There will be a
lot of steps to go through and a lot of different hurdles that
the company would have to face even if they actually manage to
win the bid. Not easy but not impossible."
(Reporting by Alina Selyukh, Diane Bartz and Marina Lopes,
editing by Ros Krasny and Richard Chang)