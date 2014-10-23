FRANKFURT Oct 23 Deutsche Telekom
has started looking for an alternative buyer for T-Mobile US
after France's Iliad abandoned its efforts to
buy the business earlier this month, a German magazine reported
on Thursday.
Monthly Manager Magazin cited people familiar with the
company as saying Deutsche Telekom was looking at possible
buyers who were not direct competitors to T-Mobile US, citing
Mexico's America Movil as a possibility.
Deutsche Telekom, which owns close to 67 percent of T-Mobile
US, declined to comment on the report but said it was not under
pressure to make a deal. America Movil was not immediately
available for comment.
Deutsche Telekom had hoped to reduce its exposure to
T-Mobile US, the fourth-largest U.S. carrier, before next year's
scheduled auction of radio waves.
Iliad abandoned its attempt to buy the company because of
resistance from Deutsche Telekom, becoming the third bidder to
walk away from the carrier in three years.
Analysts estimate T-Mobile US would have to spend billions
of dollars in the auction to get the lower-range frequencies it
needs to give its mobile network further reach and better
compete with rivals Verizon, AT&T and Sprint.
