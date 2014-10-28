* T-Mobile adds 1.4 million customers in Q3
* Boosts 2014 subscriber growth forecasts to 4.3-4.7 mln
* Reports loss of 12 cents per share
(Adds revenue details, background, customer additions)
By Marina Lopes
WASHINGTON, Oct 27 T-Mobile US Inc on
Monday posted record subscriber growth in the third quarter on
the back of aggressive marketing campaigns, but booked
wider-than-expected losses due to the cost of integrating its
MetroPCS network.
The fourth-largest wireless carrier in the United States
has turned around years of subscriber losses with aggressive
campaigns and discounts in recent quarters.
In the latest quarter, it added a record 1.4 million
postpaid customers who pay for service after use. It now expects
to bring in 4.3 million to 4.7 million customers in 2014, up
from a prior estimate of 3 million to 3.5 million.
Revenue rose 10 percent to $7.35 billion, in line with Wall
Street forecasts of $7.4 billion.
Service revenues grew 10.6 percent in the quarter for the
carrier, which is expected to lead the industry in growth.
Average billings per postpaid user also rose to a record, up 4.2
percent to $61.59.
The carrier reported a third-quarter loss of 12 cents per
share, bigger than a loss of 5 cents per share in the same
period a year earlier as it shut down incompatible MetroPCS
networks in Boston and Las Vegas.
T-mobile shares rose 0.04 percent to $28 after closing at
$27.99 on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Marina Lopes; Editing by Lisa Shumaker and Edwina
Gibbs)