(Adds executive comments from interview, updates stock price)
By Malathi Nayak
April 28 T-Mobile US Inc reported first
quarter results that slightly beat expectations as investments
to increase subscribers led to an addition of 1.8 million net
customers and users defected to other networks at a lower rate.
T-mobile shares were up 2.2 percent in afternoon trade at
$34.81 on the New York Stock Exchange, soaring over 29 percent
year to date.
The fourth-largest wireless carrier in the United States
has turned around years of subscriber losses with aggressive
deals, savvy marketing and well-publicized wireless plans in
recent quarters.
The company, which bills itself as the "Uncarrier," has
launched a series of wireless plans over the last two years,
including offering to pay the early termination fees for
customers switching from other carriers from its own pocket and
letting users roll over unused wireless data each month.
While these initiatives have led to customer gains, they
have pressured margins. The company reported a first-quarter
loss of 9 cents per share, versus a loss of 19 cents a year
earlier, narrowly beating analysts' expectations of a loss of 10
cents per share.
"We expect to be solidly earnings per share positive for
every remaining quarter during 2015 and as well as for the full
year," Chief Financial Officer Braxton Carter said in an
interview.
The company invested in capturing customer growth in the
first quarter "to benefit a payback" in the rest of the year,
Carter said.
Among the big four U.S. wireless companies including Verizon
Communications, AT&T Inc and Sprint Corp,
T-Mobile now has a 16.5 percent market share, up from 11.5
percent two years ago, Chief Executive John Legere said on an
earnings call.
There is "long room to grow," Legere said.
In the latest quarter, it added 1.1 million postpaid
customers who pay for service after use. It said postpaid churn,
the rate at which users switch to other networks, was at a
record low of 1.3 percent, down from 1.7 percent in the previous
quarter.
While AT&T and Verizon said they lost postpaid phone users
in the first quarter, T-Mobile said it added 991,000 postpaid
users.
For 2015, the company said it expects to add 3 million to
3.5 million postpaid users, up from its previous guidance of 2.2
million to 3.2 million.
T-Mobile revenue rose 13.1 percent to $7.8 billion. This
beat analysts' estimates of $7.7 billion, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
(Reporting by Malathi Nayak in New York; Editing by Jeffrey
Benkoe, Chris Reese and Cynthia Osterman)