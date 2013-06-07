UPDATE 1-China March factory activity grows fastest in nearly 5 years-official PMI
* Construction booming but new property curbs may drag on growth
June 7 SoftBank Corp is in talks with Deutsche Telekom AG over a possible deal for T-Mobile US Inc, as the Japanese company looks for alternatives to enter the U.S. wireless market if its $20.1 billion deal with Sprint Nextel Corp falls apart, according to three sources familiar with the situation on Friday.
SoftBank and Deutsche Telekom were in talks last year about a deal for T-Mobile USA and have had periodic discussions since then, but those conversations have intensified in recent weeks after Dish Network Corp made a $25.5 billion counterbid for Sprint, two of the sources said.
Deutsche Telekom owns 74 percent of T-Mobile US, and one possibility is for SoftBank to buy that stake if the Sprint deal doesn't happen, the sources said.
SoftBank and Sprint declined to comment. T-Mobile did not have immediate comment. Deutsche Telekom did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting By Paritosh Bansal and Soyoung Kim in New York; Editing by Bernard Orr)
* Construction booming but new property curbs may drag on growth
ATLANTA, March 30 A bridge on Interstate 85 in Atlanta collapsed on Thursday as a fire raged beneath it, authorities said, sending black smoke into the air and briefly causing a fireball before the structure fell in on itself.
BEIJING, March 31 Growth in China's services sector accelerated in March at the fastest pace in nearly three years, an official survey showed on Friday.