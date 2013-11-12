NEW YORK Nov 12 T-Mobile US Inc is
considering buying spectrum from an unidentified private party
and would use some of the proceeds of a planned $2 billion share
offering to finance such a deal, the company said in a
regulatory filing on Tuesday.
On Monday, after the market close, the company announced an
offering of up to roughly 72 million shares and said it could
buy wireless airwaves using proceeds from the sale. The share
sale could represent the fourth biggest secondary offering so
far this year, according to Reuters data.
T-Mobile, the No. 4 U.S. mobile operator, said in the filing
that it would not participate in a spectrum auction the U.S.
government plans to hold in January, leaving investors in
suspense over what spectrum it is looking to buy.
BTIG analsyt Walter Piecyk said T-Mobile could potentially
be looking into buying spectrum from privately held Aloha
Partners, which has spectrum in 12 of the top 50 U.S. markets
but does not operate a wireless network.
It could also look to buy spectrum Verizon Wireless
does not use, Piecyk said.
He estimated that a deal with Aloha could cost T-Mobile $650
million while a Verizon deal could be as high as $3 billion.
Verizon declined to comment for the story and a
representative for Aloha was not immediately available for
comment. Dish Network Chairman Charlie Ergen declined
to comment on whether or not his company was considering selling
spectrum to T-Mobile.
T-Mobile shares closed down 3 percent at $26.09 on the New
York Stock Exchange on investor worries that the share offering
would dilute the value of T-Mobile shares.
Deutsche Telekom, which owns 74 percent of T-Mobile, said
its stake would be reduced to 67 percent due to the offering.