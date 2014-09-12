(Adds CEO quote, details, background throughout)
By Marina Lopes
WASHINGTON, Sept 12 T-Mobile US added
552,000 postpaid customers in August, more customer additions
than any other month in the history of the company, Chief
Executive John Legere told investors at a conference in New York
on Friday.
The fourth largest U.S. wireless carrier also added 208,000
pre-paid customers in August. Valuable postpaid customers pay
for their service after usage, while pre-paid customers pay in
advance.
The company has turned around years of subscriber losses
through aggressive promotions in the past year and a half. The
wave of new subscribers was in part due to the popularity of a
promotion that allows customers to add four lines for $100 a
month, according to Legere.
"The company is on fire," he said.
The carrier added a total of 2.75 million customers in
August, the largest number of monthly subscriber additions in
its history, it announced at a company event on Wednesday.
Legere also said that the ratio of subscribers moving from
rival Sprint Corp to T-Mobile was 17 to 1 at the height of
T-Mobile's Contract Freedom campaign, a promotion launched in
January, whereby the company pays early termination fees for
subscribers who switch to its network.
The ratio of customers moving from Sprint to T-Mobile is now
around 2.3 to 1, Legere said.
In August, T-Mobile rejected a $15 billion bid by France's
Iliad as too low. Shortly thereafter, Sprint's $40 billion bid
for T-Mobile unraveled under resistance from U.S. regulators who
expressed the desire to maintain four competitors in the
marketplace.
Multiple companies are still interested in T-Mobile US,
Legere said, but he declined to be more specific.
"For now the thought process for us is that we are in a
position of strength," he said. "We are a company that has a
viable standalone path but a brand and capability that people
are interested in."
(Reporting by Marina Lopes; editing by Chizu Nomiyama and G
Crosse)