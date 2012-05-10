* T-Mobile
NEW YORK May 10 T-Mobile USA CEO Philipp Humm
said his company was not interested in wireless airwaves that
its biggest rival, Verizon Wireless, has offered to sell.
Verizon Wireless said last month that it would sell spectrum
in the 700 megahertz frequency band if U.S. regulators approved
its proposed $3.9 billion purchase of spectrum from cable
operators, a deal that T-Mobile USA has loudly
opposed.
Humm told reporters on a conference call on Thursday that
the spectrum Verizon Wireless is proposing to sell is not good
enough to help T-Mobile USA, a unit of Deutsche Telekom
.
"For us, this spectrum is not interesting," said Humm. Some
of the spectrum risks interfering with TV stations that occupy
nearby spectrum bands, he said.
The interference problems "will most likely take three to
six years to resolve, if at all," Humm said, adding that the
remainder of the spectrum being offered does not cover a wide
enough area to be useful.
T-Mobile USA would like to have a chance to bid on the
spectrum Verizon Wireless is looking to buy. Analysts say this
spectrum would be much more suitable for T-Mobile USA than the
airwaves being offered by its rival.
T-Mobile USA has been scrambling to improve its business and
stem customer losses, which were exacerbated by a nine-month
period in 2011 when the company was focused on seeking approval
for its proposed $39 billion purchase by AT&T Inc. That
deal collapsed in December.
Humm declined to comment directly on a Bloomberg report that
Deutsche Telekom was in talks with MetroPCS Communications
with an aim of merging T-Mobile USA with MetroPCS.
Instead. He said Deutsche Telekom and T-Mobile USA were
still working to strengthen the U.S. business and "to evolve
T-Mobile USA to become a self-funding platform."
The company managed to slow its customer losses in the first
quarter, boosting its parent company's results, announced on
Thursday.
Verizon Wireless is a joint venture of Verizon
Communications Inc and Vodafone Group Plc.