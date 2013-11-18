BRIEF-Imperial Metals becomes sole owner of Huckleberry
* Huckleberry has retained core group of mine personnel and has kept mine on care and maintenance since September 2016
Nov 18 T-Mobile US Inc : * Announces full exercise of underwriters' option to purchase common stock * Underwriters of co's public offering have exercised option to purchase additional 6.6 million shares of co's common stock at $25.00 per share * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* Huckleberry has retained core group of mine personnel and has kept mine on care and maintenance since September 2016
* Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: