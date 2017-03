Nov 5 T-Mobile US Inc said on Tuesday its third-quarter revenue rose 7.4 percent and it added many more wireless subscribers than expected.

The No. 4 U.S. mobile provider, which is 74 percent owned by Deutsche Telekom AG, also increased its customer growth target for 2013 to a range of 1.6 million to 1.8 million from a previous 1 million to 1.2 million.

It said it added 648,000 net subscribers in the quarter.