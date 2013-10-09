By Sinead Carew
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Oct 9 T-Mobile US Inc on
Wednesday said it will offer cheaper international options
including texting and data downloads with no extra fees for
customers who are traveling overseas as it hopes to gain new
customers from its rivals.
The new offering, which also includes unlimited U.S. calls
to overseas landlines for a $10 a month fee, is latest effort by
the No. 4 US mobile operator to distinguish itself from bigger
rivals and claw back years of customer losses.
T-Mobile US, which is also capping overseas voice-roaming
charges at 20 cents per minute, said the new offers will be
available for customers roaming in about 115 countries starting
on Oct 31. It will be available for customers who sign up for
its Simple Choice service plans starting at $50 per month.
"This is going to be solving one of the biggest pain points
that people have," T-Mobile US Chief Executive John Legere told
reporters ahead of the launch referring to the massive mobile
phone bills that often shock consumers after they come back from
a trip abroad.