Uber's vice president of global vehicle programs leaves company
Uber Technologies Inc said on Monday that its vice president of global vehicle programs, who played a role in the company's self-driving car program, has left the company.
French low-cost telecom operator Iliad SA is gearing up to bid for a "significantly larger" stake in T-Mobile US Inc than it previously sought for in July, a Bloomberg report said, citing people familiar with the matter.
Iliad, which had initially proposed buying a 56.6 percent stake in Deutsche Telekom AG's U.S. unit, is still prepared to offer about $33 for each T-Mobile share, the Bloomberg report said on Thursday.
Executives at Deutsche Telekom, which owns 66 percent of the fourth-largest U.S. carrier, feel that a minimum of $35 per share would be a fairer price for T-Mobile, the report cited two people as saying.
Sprint Corp, which in August dropped its bid to acquire T-Mobile, had agreed to pay $40 per share under the broad terms of an agreement worked out with Deutsche Telekom.
Iliad has set a mid-October deadline to decide whether to improve its bid or walk away, sources had told Reuters earlier in September.
Deutsche Telekom, which makes about a third of its sales and a fifth of core profits in the United States, has tried to sell T-Mobile twice since late 2011 because it sees it as too small to compete with market leaders Verizon Communications Inc and AT&T.
Iliad's spokeswoman declined to comment. T-Mobile and Deutsche Telekom could not be reached immediately for comment.
T-Mobile's shares closed up 2.5 percent at $28.80 on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bangalore and Maya Nikolaeva in Paris; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
SWIFT, the global bank messaging system, on Monday advised clients to pay close attention to security when selecting firms to help them access the network following the release of data that suggested the U.S. government sought to spy on their clients.