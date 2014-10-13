PARIS Oct 13 French low-cost telecom operator
Iliad said on Monday it had abandoned its attempt to
buy T-Mobile US because owner Deutsche Telekom
and certain board members had refused to consider its
bid.
The company had set a mid-October deadline to decide whether
to improve its bid or walk away, several people familiar with
the situation told Reuters last month.
"The Iliad group announces that it puts an end to its
project of acquiring T-Mobile US, following exchanges with
Deutsche Telekom and selected board members of T-Mobile US who
have refused to entertain its new offer," Iliad said in a
statement.
Shares in T-Mobile US fell 3.8 percent to $26.59 after the
announcement.
