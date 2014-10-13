(Adds source explaining cash breakdown of Iliad's second bid
for T-Mobile, paragraph 9)
By James Regan and Marina Lopes
PARIS/WASHINGTON Oct 13 French low-cost
telecoms operator Iliad SA abandoned its attempt to buy
T-Mobile US Inc on Monday because of resistance from
majority owner Deutsche Telekom, becoming the third
bidder to walk away from the carrier in three years.
While Iliad's approach had been widely perceived as a long
shot, its formal withdrawal sent shares of the U.S. carrier to a
10-month low. The move came three months after Sprint Corp
dropped its own bid to buy T-Mobile.
Now T-Mobile, which had been gaining market share thanks to
aggressive marketing tactics, will face new questions about
whether it can continue to prosper as an independent entity.
"There haven't been any other viable offers that have
emerged since Sprint backed out, and that was not a formal offer
to boot. There may be some questions about the price a larger
buyer is prepared to pay in turn for a regulatory battle they
may have to face," said Bill Menezes, an analyst at Gartner.
T-Mobile shares fell as much as 4.3 percent to $26.41, their
lowest level since December 2013. The stock ended 2.5 percent
lower at $26.92.
A person familiar with Deutsche Telekom's thinking said on
Monday that the group preferred to keep its U.S. business longer
since it was unconvinced that Iliad, as a newcomer to the U.S.
market, could run the business better than its current
management.
T-Mobile US and Deutsche Telekom, which owns 66 percent of
the business, declined to comment. Iliad said it would now
"continue its profitable growth policy as it has been conducted
over the last 15 years."
Iliad had set a mid-October deadline to decide whether to
improve its $33 a share bid for 56.6 percent of the
fourth-biggest cellphone network operator in the United States,
sources told Reuters last month.
The low-cost telecoms operator set up by maverick French
tycoon Xavier Niel said it had formed a consortium with two
"leading private equity funds" to bid for 67 percent of T-Mobile
US at $36 per share including cost savings. Excluding the
synergies, the bid was for $33 in cash per share, the same level
as Iliad's original offer in late July for 56.6 percent of the
company, said a person familiar with the situation.
Deutsche Telekom believes it is better off waiting to see if
deals with the likes of Sprint or satellite TV provider Dish
Network Corp become possible under a different U.S.
administration with a more favourable view on consolidation, the
person said.
Another person close to Deutsche Telekom's management said
the new offer was not a significant improvement. "It would not
have made any sense to leave Deutsche Telekom with still a large
stake of equity exposed to a company they have serious doubts
about," the person said.
Deutsche Telekom, which makes about a third of its sales and
a fifth of core profit in the United States, has tried to sell
T-Mobile twice since late 2011 because it sees it as too small
to compete with market leaders Verizon Communications Inc
and AT&T Inc.
Regulators rejected AT&T's $39 billion bid for T-Mobile US
three years ago.
T-Mobile has been searching for a buyer with access to U.S.
spectrum licenses and an American customer base, Jefferies
analyst Mike McCormack said in an analyst note after meeting
with T-Mobile's investor relations team last month.
The note has fueled rumours that Dish, which has been
stockpiling billions of dollars' worth of wireless spectrum, may
be a potential suitor for the company.
In August, Dish Chairman Charlie Ergen said it makes sense
for the company to consider making a bid for T-Mobile now that
Sprint is out of the picture.
