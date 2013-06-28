June 28 T-Mobile US Inc said it would buy some wireless spectrum covering the Mississippi Valley region from U.S. Cellular Corp for about $308 million to boost capacity as telecom carriers scramble to roll out high-speed services.

The fourth-largest U.S. wireless service provider said the additional spectrum will allow it to expand its 4G LTE network across 29 markets covering 32 million people in several southern states.

"In today's marketplace, spectrum is gold," T-Mobile Chief Executive John Legere said in a statement on Friday.

Big telecom companies in the U.S. are fighting to buy out more spectrum, resulting in offers such as Sprint Nextel Corp's proposed deal for Clearwire, which holds a vast trove of valuable wireless airwaves.

Earlier this month, Reuters reported that U.S. President Barack Obama is directing federal agencies to look for ways to eventually share more of their radio airwaves with the private sector as the growing use of smartphones and tablets ratchets up demand for spectrum.

T-Mobile shares closed at $24.55 on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday.