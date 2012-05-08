* Towers attracting interest, process may take months
NEW ORLEANS, May 7 T-Mobile USA, the No. 4 U.S.
mobile provider, has received a lot of interest in the wireless
broadcast towers it is looking to sell but a top company
executive said on Monday that the process could take "several
months to pan out."
T-Mobile USA had previously said it would explore the sale
of its 37,000 wireless towers in an effort to make the company
more financially independent of its parent Deutsche Telekom
after its attempt to sell T-Mobile USA to rival AT&T
Inc failed last year due to regulatory opposition.
T-Mobile USA's Chief Technology Officer, Neville Ray, told
Reuters on Monday that the company had received the most
interest so far from companies that are already in the business
of operating wireless towers.
Analysts expect tower operators including American Tower
, Crown Castle and SBA Communications to
take a look at the assets and some had estimated a deal price of
$2 billion to $3 billion.
But Ray, who would not name any potential buyers, said the
evaluation process is still in the "very early days" and that it
is too early to tell what price the towers might fetch.
Also on Monday, the executive announced T-Mobile USA's plan
to buy network equipment from Sweden's Ericsson and
Nokia Siemens Networks for a $4 billion network upgrade it is
planning for 2013.
T-Mobile USA, which already uses Ericsson and Nokia Siemens
equipment for its current network, did not disclose the value
of the contracts with each vendor.
Ray said that the equipment contracts would take up a
"significant portion" of the $4 billion budget.
It expects the two vendors to install equipment in all the
37,000 cell towers in its network for its upgrade to a
faster-speed wireless data service.
Since the $39 billion AT&T deal fell apart last year,
T-Mobile USA is having to scramble to catch up with high-speed
wireless upgrades at its bigger rivals, including AT&T.
T-Mobile USA is following its rivals' footsteps by moving to
a high-speed technology known as Long Term Evolution (LTE).
Equipment vendors are expected to see a revenue boost as
carriers around the world invest in upgrading to LTE.
Ericsson is the market leader in wireless network equipment
and is double the size of its nearest rivals, Nokia Siemens and
Huawei Technologies. Nokia Siemens is a venture of
Finland's Nokia and Germany's Siemens
