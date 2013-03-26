NEW YORK, March 26 T-Mobile USA, a unit of
Deutsche Telekom AG, on Tuesday announced it would
start selling Apple Inc's iPhone 5 on April 12 for an
upfront payment of $99.99 followed by 24 monthly payments of
$20.
The No. 4 U.S. mobile provider, which plans to merge with
smaller rival MetroPCS Communications, announced its
plan to sell the device on the same day that it held an event to
present its broader plans for service plans without device
subsidies.
It hopes the iPhone and the new service plans will fend off
competition from bigger rivals Sprint Nextel, AT&T Inc
and Verizon Wireless, a venture of Verizon Communications
and Vodafone Group Plc, after years of contract
customer losses.