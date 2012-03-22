By Sinead Carew
NEW YORK, March 22 T-Mobile USA is cutting 1,900
jobs, or about 5 percent of its workforce, as it closes seven
call centers, and the company said it may cut more jobs in
coming months.
The unit of Deutsche Telekom is cutting costs to
preserve cash for investment in its network as part of a bigger
restructuring following the failure of its proposed $39 billion
purchase by AT&T Inc late last year due to regulatory
opposition.
Since Deutsche Telekom has signaled its readiness to exit
the U.S. market, T-Mobile USA is looking at ways to make itself
more financially independent of its parent.
The No. 4 U.S. mobile service, which has been losing
customers to bigger and smaller rivals, said on Thursday that it
will now make do with 17 call centers instead of 24 since it now
handles a smaller volume of customer calls because it has fewer
customers.
The seven centers employed about 3,300 people. The company,
which has about 36,000 employees, said it was offering transfers
to employees of the shuttered call centers, as it plans to add
1,400 jobs at the remaining 17 centers.
It also plans to restructure other parts of the business by
the end of the second quarter but it declined to give specifics
beyond saying that the changes would not affect service
representatives in the 17 remaining call centers, engineering
technicians or front-line employees in its stores.
The company, which is spending $4 billion to upgrade its
network, did not disclose the financial impact of the
restructuring.
Even as it is cutting customer support staff, T-Mobile USA
is also planning other initiatives aimed at reversing customer
losses that were exacerbated by the nine months of distraction
when it was seeking approval for the AT&T deal. For example, it
plans to spend $200 million this year on a rebranding campaign.
The seven call centers will stay open for three months after
the announcement. Employees who lose their jobs will be offered
severance pay and two months of healthcare coverage, the company
said.
"We hope as many as possible pursue transfers and stay with
T-Mobile," said Larry Myers, Chief People Officer of T-Mobile.
Unions had supported the purchase by AT&T, which has
unionized workers, as they had hoped the deal would provide more
employment protection to T-Mobile USA workers.
According to the company, the call centers to be closed are
in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Frisco,
Texas; Brownsville, Texas; Lenexa, Kansas; Thornton, Colorado
and Redmond, Oregon.