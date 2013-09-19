NEW YORK, Sept 19 TMS International Corp is launching a $400 million term loan B to back its buyout by business interests of the Chicago Hyatt dynasty the Pritzker family, sources told Thomson Reuters LPC.

Thomas J. Pritzker and Gigi Pritzker, advised by the Pritzker Organization, the merchant bank for interests of the Pritzker family, are purchasing steel mill servicer TMS for $17.50 per share, in an all-cash transaction valued at $1 billion.

A lender meeting is set for 12:30 p.m. EST September 23 in New York City, via JP Morgan.

The new TLB will mature in October 2020. Pricing on the TLB is guided at LIB+375, with a 1 percent Libor floor.

JP Morgan and Goldman Sachs committed to an up to $175 million asset-based revolving credit, up to $300 million in senior unsecured bridge loans, and a $400 million senior secured term loan to back the take-private of TMS International, according to an SEC filing. The bridge loan is available if less than $300 million in note proceeds are available to back the buyout.

A $314 million equity commitment from business interests of Tom Pritzker and Gigi Pritzker also backs the buyout.

The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2013. Upon close of the transaction, TMS will become a privately held company, no longer traded on the NYSE.

Through its subsidiaries, including Tube City IMS Corporation, TMS is a provider of outsourced industrial services to steel mills in North America.

TMS provides mill services at 81 customer sites in 12 countries and operates 36 brokerage offices from which it buys and sells raw materials across five continents.