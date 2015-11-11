By Eric Auchard
| BARCELONA
BARCELONA Nov 11 Austria's AMS is not
sitting still after a previous merger fell apart in the early
days of what is now an industry- wide consolidation trend that
has gripped many bigger players, the company's chief financial
officer said on Wednesday.
Executive Michael Wachsler-Markowitsch said he is ready to
use AMS's growing cash for small mergers to help it diversify
beyond a focus on supplying the biggest mobile phone industry
players, while having room to further reward its shareholders.
Speaking to investors at Morgan Stanley's European TMT
conference, he said AMS could be a buyer or a seller, 16 months
after talks to merge with Anglo-German Dialog failed
to create a company with $1.4 billion in annual sales.
Dialog has moved ahead with a bigger acquisition to buy U.S.
devicemaker Atmel for $4.6 billion in order to
diversify, but faces opposition from activist hedge fund Elliot
Associates, which aims to derail the deal saying it weakens
Dialog.
AMS remains open to be sold, but potential buyers appear to
be busy pursing bigger deals, Wachsler-Markowitsch said.
"Everyone who has looked at AMS before can still look at AMS
again, although I believe these companies are, to a certain
extent, engaged, or at least rumoured to be engaged, with a
different target in the interim," he said.
"You probably don't have two bites (of the apple) at the
same time. From that perspective, at least, I don't expect
anything for the next one or two quarters."
The Styrian company's most sizable acquisition was Texas
Advanced Optoelectronic Solutions (TAOS), a maker of light
sensors, for which it paid about 200 million euros ($215
million) in 2011.
The focus is on bolstering its existing sensor business. "We
have a warchest," Wachsler-Markowitsch said.
The company had cash of 206.4 million euros at the end of
the third quarter.
AMS may consider boosting the percentage of cash it devotes
to share buybacks to close to 10 percent, up from its current
level of 6 percent, while also preserving its annual dividend of
25 percent of net income. That leaves room for deals,
Wachsler-Markowitsch said.
"Some of (our cash) might be spent on one of the targets
that we are looking at," he said, without being more specific.
"To avoid dilution with our shareholders, obviously we prefer to
pay cash for small acquisitions."
($1 = 0.93 EUR)
(Reporting By Eric Auchard)