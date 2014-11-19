BARCELONA Nov 19 Britain's BT, the
former telecoms monopoly, said it would consider combining its
wholesale division and OpenReach, its standalone business that
makes its networks available to rivals, if the regulator allowed
it.
Competitors such as TalkTalk and Sky deal
with OpenReach to connect their own lines into BT's network
rather than directly with BT to ensure they get fair access.
Rivals can also take fixed-line services from the BT
wholesale division.
Chief Executive Gavin Patterson said he had "been looking"
at merging the two divisions, but any change would need approval
from regulator Ofcom.
"It's something we have periodically looked at ... over the
last few years," he told the Morgan Stanley Tech, Media and
Telecoms conference in Barcelona.
"When I listen to the service providers community often they
say why don't we just have one point of contact, one counter in
BT that can service through the 'build your own' versus the
'rent model'."
He said Ofcom could be minded to change the regulations if
it were something service providers wanted.
(Reporting by Danilo Masoni; Writing by Paul Sandle; Editing by
Mark Potter)