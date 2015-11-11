BARCELONA Nov 11 The $1 billion in added
revenue Cisco and Ericsson each expect to
see by 2018 from their new partnership to build next-generation
networks announced this week is just a start for sales growth,
top executives said on Wednesday.
Top executives at both Cisco and Ericsson told an investor
conference that they expected "at least" $1 billion a-piece
during the first phase of their partnership, but that they had
bigger ambitions for the years to come.
Mounting a spirited defence of the deal with investors at
the Morgan Stanley TMT conference, Cisco Executive Chairman John
Chambers and Ericsson CEO Hans Vestberg said the projected
revenue boost only covers their partnership's first two years.
"We have much higher ambitions," Vestberg said, referring to
revenue targets. "If we do this right, there are other
opportunities as well," Ericsson's CEO said of further sales
growth ahead.
