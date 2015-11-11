(Adds quotes, details about stages of partnership)
By Eric Auchard
BARCELONA Nov 11 The $1 billion in added
revenue Cisco and Ericsson each expect to
see by 2018 from their new partnership to build next-generation
networks is just the beginning, top executives said on
Wednesday.
Executives at both Cisco and Ericsson said in an on-stage
interview that they expected "at least" $1 billion a-piece
during the first phase of the partnership announced this week,
but that they had bigger ambitions for the years to come.
Mounting a spirited defence of the deal with investors at
the Morgan Stanley TMT conference, Cisco Executive Chairman John
Chambers and Ericsson CEO Hans Vestberg said the projected
revenue boost only covers their partnership's first two years.
"We have much higher ambitions," Vestberg said, referring to
revenue targets.
"If we do this right, there are other opportunities as
well," Ericsson's CEO said of further sales growth ahead.
The deal calls for each company to resell the other's
products, expand the range of services they provide while
working to merge mobile and fixed-line networks, they said.
The first stage of the partnership will focus largely on
providing equipment and services for telecom network operators
aiming to upgrade their existing networks to the cloud, they
said.
A second stage will involve selling to corporate
enterprises, and a third stage will cover the wider world of
network-connected devices in cars, industry, retail and
agriculture.
Responding to a fund manager who questioned how big any
partnership might be to either company, Chambers said $1 billion
in fresh sales would expand Cisco revenues by just 2 percent and
add 3 percent to Ericsson's top line, but these targets have
little incremental expense, boosting the profit ratios of both.
"If you are asking if we do Phase 1 right, is there
incremental upside? The answer is yes," Chambers said, adding
that the two were being cautious in their predictions.
Vestberg agreed there was also further upside for Ericsson.
"Partnership will be as important over the next two decades
as acquisitions were over the past two decades for us," Chambers
said. "If we do it right, our peers wont be able to keep up."
