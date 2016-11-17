MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 22
DUBAI, May 22 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
BARCELONA Nov 17 U.S. advertising company Interpublic Group's chief executive Michael Roth said on Thursday that he was comfortable with a 12 pct full-year operating margin forecast for 2016.
* Roth said there was still "opportunity in terms of margin expansion".
* At June 30 first-half earnings, Interpublic had some deferral of revenue and the company hope to see that revenue in the fourth quarter, Roth said.
* Interpublic is comfortable to expand margins in a 3 pct organic growth environment, Roth said. (Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain)
The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Monday. - - - - - GLOBAL MARKETS Asian stocks posted their biggest daily rise in a month on Monday following modest gains in U.S. shares, though the greenback came under renewed pressure as Washington's political turmoil undermines confidence in U.S. economic policy. WORLD OIL PRICES Oil prices rose on Monday,