By Harro Ten Wolde
| BARCELONA
BARCELONA Nov 17 Liberty Global's
chief executive said the cable group's joint venture with mobile
operator Vodafone in the Netherlands did not signal more
deals between the two companies in Europe.
Asked at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecoms
conference whether the Dutch tie-up was a template for further
deals, Mike Fries said: "Hard to say, (but) I would probably say
not."
He said the two were not talking about anything else right
now. "This was a unique situation," he said at the Barcelona
conference on Thursday.
"We were bigger then them in this market. So for us it was a
net cash-out deal. It was a small market, (so) a good way to get
to know each other."
Vodafone said on Wednesday regulators could look favourably
on more co-operation between the two companies as a
counterbalance to former telecom incumbents.
(Reporting by Harro Ten Wolde, Writing by Paul Sandle. Editing
by Jane Merriman)