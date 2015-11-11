By Toby Sterling
| BARCELONA
BARCELONA Nov 11 KPN, the largest
Dutch telecom operator, is open to merger opportunities outside
its increasingly competitive home market having largely divested
its international operations, its CEO said on Wednesday.
Chief Executive Eelco Blok played down the threat at home
from Liberty Global and Sweden's Tele2
which are launching new services, but said his company would in
theory be open to "cross-border consolidation."
"When somebody wants to have discussions with us, we will be
open for a discussion," he said at the Morgan Stanley technology
and media conference in Barcelona. "But so far nobody knocks on
our door."
Reuters reported in January that Deutsche Telekom explored a
possible buyout of KPN in 2014. On Wednesday,
sources said Deutsche Telekom is now seeking offers to sell its
T-Mobile Netherlands arm.. T-Mobile NL's strong
market position poses a major hurdle to any tie-up with KPN, as
the pair together hold two-thirds of the Dutch mobile market.
"Could cross-border consolidation deliver value? Under
certain conditions yes," Blok said.
Sweden's Tele2 announced on Wednesday it will begin offering
Dutch consumers mobile data via its 4G network on Nov. 12, with
a package significantly below KPN's current prices.
Liberty Global unit Ziggo, which has a 55 percent share of
the Dutch TV market to KPN's 30 percent, said it will introduce
an exclusive paid sports channel, also on Nov. 12.
Analyst Marc Hesselink of ABN Amro, who rates KPN shares a
hold, said KPN will find it difficult to respond to Ziggo's
exclusive content.
"A content arms race with a far larger competitor is an
investor's nightmare," he wrote in a note.
"We estimate that every one percentage point fixed
residential market share loss will cost up to 2 percent of KPN's
group EBITDA of 2.4 billion euros."
Blok said in Barcelona it is too early to see whether Ziggo
"will have a major impact."
Tele2 said it would offer 24 gigabytes of mobile data, plus
unlimited calling and text messaging, for 35 euros a month.
That compares with KPN's package of 10GB for 32.50
euros/month.
CEO Blok said he doesn't expect "major disruptive" changes
to the Dutch pricing landscape but acknowledged "in mobile
there's some uncertainty given the launch of Tele2."
He said that in the long term he does expect some structural
changes to the Dutch market.
"From a strategic point of view it makes sense Liberty and
one of the mobile operators would merge, to be able to offer a
fully converged portfolio" of services, he said.
"But that's not the case today and we don't know when it
will happen."
KPN is the largest Dutch mobile operator with a 43 percent
market share according to Telecompaper, followed by Vodafone
with 30 percent, T-Mobile with 22 percent and Tele2 with
just 3 percent prior to the launch of its own network.
(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)