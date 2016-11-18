BARCELONA Nov 18 Business circles remain
optimistic about the future economic policies of U.S.
President-elect Donald Trump, Publicis Chief Executive Officer
Maurice Levy said on Friday.
"Trump's election, following the initial surprise, was
rather reassuring," Levy said in an interview on the sidelines
of Morgan Stanley's Technology, Media and Telecoms conference
(TMT) in Barcelona.
"Everybody knows that he's a pragmatic... he's not an
ideologue at all," added Levy, whose French company is the
world's third-biggest advertising group.
Trump's promise to invest heavily in U.S. infrastructure
could generate jobs and boost consumers' spending power, Levy
said.
"There's an inconsistency between his promise to cut taxes
and his promise to massively invest in infrastructure, but
markets only see the big picture, and companies are generally
optimistic as well as - above all - the middle-class of
consumers, which feels even more optimistic," he said.
The impact on Publicis of Trump's election is likely to be
felt during 2017 rather than in the fourth quarter, Levy added.
